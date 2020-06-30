Neha Kakkar crosses 40 million followers on Instagram





Noted singer Neha Kakkar’s happiness knew no bound as she crossed 40 million followers on Instagram. The singer celebrated the feat by cutting a cake. She shared a picture of herself sitting on a throne-like chair in a red gown with a tiara on her head. A heart sticker can be seen with "40 M" written on it.

"Your Nehu has a Family of #40Million Beautiful People here on #Instagram now! Thank You God.. Mata Rani And Ofcource Each one of You!! Not to forget MY #NEHEARTS. #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries," she captioned the image.

With this, Neha has defeated celebrities like Anushka Sharma (38.5 million), Salman Khan (33.4 million), Shah Rukh Khan (22 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (18.9 million).