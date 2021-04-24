Neha Kakkar celebrates 6 months of wedding with hubby Rohanpreet Singh





Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh completed 6-month of togetherness and Neha celebrated this special day with her hubby.

Neha and Rohanpreet shared few lovey-dovey images on their respective social handle to celebrate the day. In the picture, the couple twinned in their black outfits and looked completely in love with one another. Neha called him “The Best Husband.”

She wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!.

Rohanpreet also thanked his wifey for everything she has brought into his life. “Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey @nehakakkar #NehuPreet,” Rohanpreet shared on Instagram.

After months of courtship, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020 according to the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. They fell in love while shooting for the music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah'.