Neha Dhupia wishes Angad on birthday with a romantic post





Angad Bedi turned 37 today and his darling wife Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account to wish her dearest husband. Neha shared a picture in which she is seen casting a peck on Angad’s cheeks.

The actress captioned it, “#happybirthday to the love of my life ... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day... but I do, I really do! here’s wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time.”

The couple’s celebrity friends commented on the post. Actor-singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Such a gorgeous pic!!! Happy bday angad body... the one who bullies me the most but who I still like. have the best year!! @angadbedi.”

After years of courtship, Neha and Angad had a suprise wedding on May 10, 2018 according to Anand Karaj ceremony and have a daughter Mehr.

Angad said, “It has been a very beautiful experience. I feel I should have done this much earlier if it was possible. Whenever you both are ready I think the universe does conspire. I think that’s what has happened in our case as well. We come from a similar background, we both speak Punjabi. Our parents are based in Delhi. Neha’s father was from the naval background and my father played cricket. We are self-made children coming from self-made families. The value system is the same.”

He added, “She is my friend first and so I can speak to her very openly. I don’t need to mince my words or think twice before saying what I need to say,” he said.