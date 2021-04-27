Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding pic, says let’s ‘not sexualise it’





Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia gave a strong message on breastfeeding by sharing an adorable picture of breastfeeding her daughter Mehr and urges all not to sexualise breastfeeding.

On Monday, Neha shared the touching post which read, “The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It's hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is .”

Sharing the screenshot of the Instagram exchange between a mother and a troll, she continued, "Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out. ???? ( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be. This insensitive comment is an example of why it makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let’s normalise breast feeding not sexualise it."

Several people responded positively on the post of Neha feeding Mehr. "It is extremely important to normalise breast feeding! You are doing such a fabulous job with this initiative!" one person commented. "I feed my baby every where no matter who is checking on me," another person commented.

Neha and Angad Bedi welcomed Mehr in 2018. Previously, she'd spoken about the difficulties in feeding Mehr in public. “Once when we were on an outdoor shoot, I had to go behind a tree to feed Mehr." She told Mid-Day in 2019, "The facility of nursing rooms should be made mandatory in public spaces. Often, mums quit breastfeeding soon after giving birth because they have to go to work. I would feed Mehr on set and fortunately, everyone around was so understanding."