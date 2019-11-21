Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi’s 1-yr-old Mehr offers prayers with folded hands





An adorable picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s one-year-old daughter Mehr Bhupia Bedi was shared on net in which the little one is seen praying at the Golden temple with folded hands.

Sharing a series of pictures on his Insta handle, Angad captioned these images as, “With our little blessing... guru Hamesha ‘Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru @lakshaysachdevaphotography”. Neha was dressed in yellow salwar kameez while Mehr was dressed in white with white net covering her head.

Angad and Neha also visited Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli and Golden temple with daughter Mehr. Excited grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi shared the first clear picture of his granddaughter and she looked very cute. Mehr seems to bear resemblance of both Neha and Angad.

Sharing cute picture of Mehr, Bishan Singh Bedi wrote, “MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!

He shared another picture of Mehr copying his father Angad and wrote, “This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!!”

As reported earlier, the doting parents also took their daughter to Golden temple to seek the blessings of almighty on her first birthday. Another picture shows Neha dressed in a yellow suit while Mehr in a white suit with a net dupatta covering her head praying at Golden temple. Angad wore checked shirt.

Earlier Angad had shared a post on Mehr’s birthday. He wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always.”

Neha’s birthday wish for the daughter was full of affection too. “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel …. my heart is so full of love… I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you,” she wrote.



