Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi enjoy Maldives vacation with daughter Mehr





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi headed to Maldives with daughter Mehr to spend some quality time together. The couple took to their social media handle to shares some stunning picture from their beach vacation.

Neha Dhupia is seen hitting the pool in a pink bikini while Angad also beating the October heat by dipping in a pool.

In another picture, Neha and Angad are seen enjoying a stroll along the beach side with their bundle of joy, Mehr.

Late Thursday, Neha took to Instagram and shared pictures from their beach outing and wrote, “The Sunshine... and sunglass... brigade ...#maldives.”

Neha is seen dressed in an orange printed dress holding Mehr in her arms. Mehr looks cute in a headband and sunglasses. While the actor donned a blue tee and white pant.













