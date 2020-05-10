Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate second wedding anniversary





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated two years of blissful married life today and on the special day, Neha wished Angad with a heartfelt post and a beautiful lovey-dovey image.

Neha wrote, “Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ... “Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one...it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi.”

Angad replied, “I love you always @nehadhupia happy anniversary gallan khat teh kaloollan jaada,” he commented on the post that received much love from their industry friends and colleagues.

In 2018, Neha tied the knot the knot with Angad in a gurudwara in Delhi. Talking about the two years in marriage, the actress told Hindustan Times, in an interview, “If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way.”

About her anniversary and Mothers’ Day being on the same day, Neha had said, “I wish it was on two separate days so I could have had a week-long celebration. I’m hoping that I’ll get double surprise. For me, to see Mehr grow up is just beautiful and motherhood has been a great learning experience. More than anything else, every mother should celebrate ourselves to be able to give birth and raise a child”.