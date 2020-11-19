Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi adorably wish daughter Mehr on 2nd birthday





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s little princess Mehr turned two and the doting mother shared heartfelt post on daughter’s second birthday.

Sharing adorable pictures of Mehr from their vacation, Neha wrote, "Our little baby girl... May you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little Simbaa! Happy Birthday our doll."

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi’s heart-warming birthday message for Mehr reads, "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us. Happy birthday to our baby girl Mehr. She turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. Forever grateful."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in New Delhi according to Anand Karaj ceremony in 2018. The couple was blessed with their baby girl in the same year.