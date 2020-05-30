Neetu pens heartfelt note on Rishi Kapoor's one month death anniversary





On Rishi Kapoor’s one month death anniversary, veteran actress and wife Neetu Kapoor remembers with a touching post.

Sharing an old picture of them twinned in blue short and denim, Neetu wrote the lyrics of the song, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away.”

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor left several heart emojis on the post. Soni Razdan commented, “So lovely,” along with several heart emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story.”

After the actor passed away, Neetu Kapoor shared a smiling picture of Rishi holding a drink in hand. She captioned the image, "End of our story," followed by two heart emojis.

The post received lots of comments from friends. Karisma Kapoor left heart emoji and namaskar, Bhavna Pandey also dropped heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan also replied with heart emoji.

Anu Ranjan wrote, "Aww don't say that. This story is forever."

Anupam Kher wrote, "Some stories never end," followed by a heart and a rainbow emoji

After his demise, the family has released a statement, Rishi's family said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," it further read.

He battled cancer in the US but finally he bade adieu to the materialistic world with a smiling face.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. During his last hour, Neetu and Rishi were constantly by his side.