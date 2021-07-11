Neetu Kapoor’s post birthday party: Riddhima,Ranbir, Manish Malhotra attend





Neetu Kapoor’s 63rd birthday celebration continues. The post birthday celebration of the veteran actor was attended by ace designer Manish Malhotra, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara, Ranbir Kapoor and other friends.

The birthday girl opted for a black outfit while Riddhima stuns in a white dress. In one of the pictures, Neetu, Manish and Riddhima posed or a selfie. Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, ‘The Crew’. Another picture has Riddhima, Ranbir and Manish. There is also a group photo including Bharat and Samara.

Manish Malhotra and Riddhima strike for a selfie.

However, Neetu Kapoor's birthday on 8th July was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni. Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra was graced the party. Alia Bhatt attended the party with her mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Riddhima shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Family”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming project ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.