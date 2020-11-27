Neetu Kapoor undergoes swab test before shoot





After the demise of noted actor and husband Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor is back to work. The veteran actor underwent swab test and she shared a video of the same. The video showed she has two tests, first sample taken from her mouth and second from her nostrils.

The tests went very smoothly and Neetu did not felt the stinging sensation. She had a wonderful experience which is quite evident from the video.

Neetu Kapoor is shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and she is highly impressed with the precautionary measures which the makers had taken on the set. She shared a picture in which all the crew members are dressed in PPE kits. She captioned the picture. “Thank you @dharmamovies for ensuring a safe environment.”

Neetu Kapoor will be facing the camera first time post Rishi Kapoor’s demise and on her first day of the shoot, she got emotional and remembered her late husband. "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR," read her caption.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.