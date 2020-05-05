Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambani family for their selfless, unending support





Neetu Kapoor took to her social media account to thank one and all who stood with them when Rishi Kapoor and the family were going through tough phase. After two-year battled with cancer, finally on April 30th, the actor breathed his last. Neetu specially thanked Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their unending when Rishi was battling cancer.

Sharing a picture of Mukesh and Nita Ambani with her and Rishi on Instagram, she wrote, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

She further added, “As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared.”

“To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest,” Neetu Kapoor signed off on behalf of son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the Kapoor family.

When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment in the US for cancer, Mukesh and Nita Ambani visited the couple among many others.