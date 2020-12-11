Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, informs daughter Riddhima





Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has been tested negative for Covid-19 and tis good news was informed by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday. Sharing a picture with mom Neetu, Riddhima expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for her mother’s good health. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Sahni wrote.

Neetu in her recent post confirmed that she has been tested positive for the virus.

"Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor''s advice and feeling better," she had said in a statement.