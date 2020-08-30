Neetu Kapoor shares pic with Riddhima-Samara, dearly misses Rishi Kapoor





Neetu Kapoor shares an endearing picture with daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor and granddaughter Samara. She captioned the photo, “A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you.”

It clearly indicates that she is dearly missing her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The three twinned in blue. The family got together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They posed for photograph with Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and other family members. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda was also a part of the family union.