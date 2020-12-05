Neetu Kapoor returns to Mumbai after testing Covid-19 positive





After testing positive for coronavirus, Neetu Kapoor returned to Mumbai. she was shooting in Chandigarh for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Along with Neetu, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for Covid-1.

After the actress tested positive, she isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh. She will fly back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. It is learnt that her son Ranbir Kapoor has arranged air ambulance for his mom.

Neetu Kapoor is returning to screen after seven years. She is playing Varun Dhawan’s mother in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ while Anil Kapoor plays Varun’s father.