Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a throwback pic





It’s been two months Rishi Kapoor has left for the heavenly abode. Neetu Kapoor remembers her late husband with a heartfelt post and a throwback picture.

The throwback picture showed Neetu sitting in an wooden chair dressed in a pink salwar suit while Rishi dressed in suit standing beside her. The picture is from some function. Sharing the throwback picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote about family and happiness. "Big or small, we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest; it's all a state of mind," she wrote.

The veteran actress also asked her Instafam to value their family and added, "All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow! Live with gratitude, hope, work hard! Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth."

Within minutes, comments lined up on Neetu's tweet. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "so beautiful ma," and added a heart icon. Designer Manish Malhotra left heart icons to Neetu's picture.

Earlier too, Neetu shared a picture with Rishi twinned in blue denims, she wrote, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart, while I'm away."

Rishi Kapoor battled cancer and passed away on April 30, 2020.