Neetu Kapoor prepping for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding?





A video of Neetu Kapoor surfaced on net in which she is seen practising the song Ghagra. The video was recently shared by choreographer Rajendra Singh on his Instagram account. Rajendra Singh is primarily known for choreographing sangeet performances for celeb weddings.

Choreographer Rajendra Singh shared the video of Neetu Kapoor rehearsing to the peppy number. He captioned it "Amazing dance choreography with the one and only my favourite Neetu Kapoor," wrote Rajendra Singh.

No sooner Neetu’s rehearsing video was shared on social media account, netizens anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt’s impending wedding. Comments like "Alia-Ranbir wedding?", "Is it one of the dances for Ranbir's wedding?" and "You have to dance at Alia-Ranbir's wedding” poured in.

Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor are speculated to exchange wedding vows in 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, plans changed. Their wedding pushed to 2021. Alia and Ranbir are going strong for quite sometime and their respective families also approved of their relationship.

In an interview with the GQ magazine, the ‘Sanju’ actor had said about his relationship with Alia, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what’s the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself."

Ranbir had further talked about his new-found love, he stated, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again — you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple of years back."

On the work front, the couple will be seen together for the first time onscreen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’.