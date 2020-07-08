Neetu Kapoor poses with Riddhima, Ranbir on birthday





Neetu Kapoor turned a year older today and birthday eve dinner was organized by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Now a new picture from the birthday eve was shared which showed the birthday girl posing with her daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

All the three were seen smiling. The ‘Sanju’ actor wore a green floral shirt, while mommy Neetu was in a black shirt with a statement neckpiece and Riddhima wore white attire for the celebration. Riddhima called her mom Iron Lady in the birthday post.

Her caption read, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma,” followed by a red heart emoji.