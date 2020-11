Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor on Karwa Chauth





Neetu Kapoor was part of the Karwa Chauth family dinner of the Kapoors but she dearly missed her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on the auspicious occasion.

Sharing a family photo featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Neetu wrote, "Karva chauth with family… miss you kapoor sahib”, accompanied with burning heart emoji.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. He battled leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.