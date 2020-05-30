Neetu Kapoor gives daughter Riddhima a haircut at home





Amid coronavirus lockdown, Neetu Kapoor cut off daughter Riddhima’s hair. Riddhima has shared series of pictures of herself in her new haircut on her Instagram account and thanked her mother. In one of the pictures, Riddhima wrote, "When mum is a pro in haircut," and hashtagged the picture with "supermom." In another picture, Riddhima wrote, "Thanks mom" and dropped a heart emoticon.

If Riddhima gets a hair cut from her mom then Alia Bhatt is also not behind. The ‘Raazi’ actress got a new hair style amid coronavirus lockdown. Her hair was cut by her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia informed about the same on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of herself. “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop," she wrote.