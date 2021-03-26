Neetu Kapoor gets teary-eyed on ‘Indian Idol 12’





Late Rishi Kapoor’s wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor gets emotional on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’. On listening to Rishi Kapoor’s best pals and actors Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra’s special message for their late friend, Neetu gets emotional.

Rakesh Roshan shared a feeling for his late friend through a video. He said, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot."

After Rakesh Roshan, veteran actor Jeetendra also shared cherished memories for Rishi Kapoor through a video. "I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."

Sharing her and the late actor's love story, Neetu said, "After chasing every girl one day he comes to me and says that he likes me and he finds me very simple and genuine. From there we started dating. I still remember we both were out at different places for different shoots and he sent me a telegram saying 'Sikhni Yaad Aayi' and from that day I was in love with him. I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed."

After a long battle with leukaemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30th, 2020.

Neetu Kapoor will be seen on 'Indian Idol 12' this weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony TV where the contestant will pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor.