Neetu Kapoor confirms testing positive for Covid-19





Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle to confirm that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She assured her fans that she is feeling better now.

In a statement, Neetu said, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Neetu Kapoor contracted the virus while shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh. After she was tested positive, she isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh and later she was flown down to Mumbai via an air ambulance arranged by her actor son Ranbir Kapoor.