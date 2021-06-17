Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya shares first glimpse of baby boy, Aryaveer





Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya were blessed with a baby boy on June 2nd and the new parents has now treated their fans with a picture of their baby boy, Aryaveer.

Introducing their baby boy to the world, the new mommy wrote, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful ?? @nihaarpandya.”

As Neeti Mohan shared the adorable picture of Aryaveer, close friend of the singer reacts. Harshdeep Kaur commented on the post saying, “Hunar ka chhota veer “Aryaveer”???? ??Lots and lots of love & blessings to you little one! You have brought so much joy to this world with you. And Nihaar & Neeti you are gonna be amazing parents ??.” Actors Anushka Sharma, Mouni Roy, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Aparshakti Khurana also sent their best wishes and love to the baby boy. Anushka congratulated the couple and calling them the “most beautiful people”.

Neeti’s sister Mukti Mohan promised to spoil her nephew. She commented on the photo, “Awie my Aryaveer ?? aur uske mummy papa you are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer ?? can’t wait to spoil you and go on various adventures in this life! Maasi loves you ???? my chippy!!”

Nihaar Pandya announced the birth of their baby in the following words, “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’ .. With folded hands ????, The Mohan’s and The Pandya’s sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All ???? Gratitude ???? @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed.”