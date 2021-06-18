Neena Gupta was in tears when I offered to marry her, Satish Kaushik





Versatile actor Neena Gupta in her autobiography, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ made some shocking revelation about her personal and professional life. She got pregnant with Masaba while dating former cricketer Sir Viv Richards. The couple never got married and when Neena decided to give birth to the child, she had to face many difficulties.

When she was pregnant, her good friend and actor Satish Kaushik offered to marry her. Neena got emotional and could not hold back her tears with Satish’s kind gesture. He told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Satish Kaushik has revealed that Neena had tears in her eyes when he offered to marry her. The actor told BT, "I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need."

"I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai?’ She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger. I am happy and proud that she is doing so well as an actor. She is a symbol of a strong woman in our society. She is now happily married to a great guy and a successful entrepreneur, Vivek Mehra and he is a great friend, too," he added.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta shared an excerpt from her mom’s autobiography and told an interesting fact about her birth. She wrote, "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000 and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta (sic)."