Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in ‘Goodbye’





Neena Gupta will be seen in the role of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the upcoming film, ‘Goodbye’. The film helmed by Vikas Bahl also features southern actor Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, ‘Goodbye’ marks Neena Gupta’s first collaboration with the 78-year-old actor.

On pairing with Big B, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress said it is a dream come true for her to share screen with Amitabh.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. "Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.

‘Goodbye’ went on floors last week.