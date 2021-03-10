Neena Gupta gets Covid-19 vaccine, hilariously shouts ‘Mummyy’





Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta gets the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the ‘Badhaai Ho’ star shared a hilarious video of her getting the shot.

She shouted in fear, ‘Mummyy’. "Lag gaya ji teeka," she captioned the post. Neean Gupta says in the video. "Lag rahi hai vaccine. Bohut darr lag raha hai par lagwane aayi hun," she said in the video.

The actor visited Hinduja Hospital for the vaccine shot. The video has gone viral and fans comment ‘you are so cute’.

Meanwhile, Neena co-star Gajraj Rao also received the first dose of Vaccine. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In the three hours queuing up for my dose, I was still contemplating whether I should take it or not. Much overthinking later, when the syringe finally went in, it painlessly relieved me of my anxiety in a matter of seconds. Getting the vaccine today was possible all thanks to a rigid and adamant lifelong companion of mine - diabetes. I would like to thank all our medical professionals and the staff."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Paresh Rawal have also received the COVID-19 vaccine shots.