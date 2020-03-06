Neelam Upadhyaya denies engagement with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth





When Neelam Upadhyaya was clicked with Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra at a recent beauty pageant, it sparked the rumour that the couple got engaged.

Photographer Viral Bhayani clicked the duo at the event and while sharing the picture, he referred Neelam as Siddharth’s fiancée and it sparked off the engagement report. However, in the comments section, Neelam clarified that she is not engaged. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

The rumour of Siddharth and Neelam’s relationship first sparked off when the duo was spotted at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Antilla last year.

After making a public appearance with Neelam, Siddharth seems to have got some confident and he shared a picture from his July birthday on his Instagram account and it has Neelam with TV actress Puja Banerjee and her fiancé Kunal Verma. The foursome posed for the camera together and Neela raises a toast to the birthday bot.

"Birthday Celebrations be like... #dirtythirty. Amazing having amazing people. Blessed," Siddharth captioned the post.

In another birthday picture, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra is seen with Vjanusha, Puja, Kunal and off course Siddharth.

In June this year, Siddharth’s wedding with Ishita Kumar mutually called off. The roka also took place and Priyanka, who came for her brother’s wedding had to left to the US as the wedding got called off.

Soon after that Ishita returned to London for work and she deleted all the roka ceremony pictures from her social media handle to start life afresh.

PeeCee’s mother Maher Chopra confirmed that her son Siddharth’s wedding with Ishita Kumar was called off. She said that the wedding was mutually called off.

Dr Madhu Chopra told us, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."