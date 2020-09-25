NCB’s probe: Sara Ali Khan reaches Mumbai from Goa





Sara Ali Khan has received summon from the Narcotics Control Bureau and ahead of NCB’s interrogation on September 25th, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi reached Mumbai from Goa.

Pictures and videos of the ‘Kedarnath’ actress reaching Mumbai airport surfaced on net. The star kid was dressed in a black track suit. She wore mask as a precautionary measure.

Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and on the basis of certain evidence, they have issued summon to few Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet.

Deepika, who was shooting in Goa arrived in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh.

Ahead of NCB’s interrogation, security deployed outside Sara Ali Khan's house in Juhu.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Coolie No.1’ opposite Varun Dhawan.