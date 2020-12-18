NCB summons Karan Johar, asks to explain 2019 party video





The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. They are also investigating the viral 2019 party hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar. NCB asked the filmmaker to explain the viral video. The party was attended by celebs like, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others.

The video showed the celebrities in wobbly mood. In July last year, the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa commented on a video posted by host Karan Johar. The MLA accused that all were drugged at the party.

Sirsa then tweeted. "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09."

In September Mr Johar issued a public statement, saying that reports of drug consumption at his party were "slanderous" and "malicious".

"These slanderous and malicious news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," he said.

"I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," the director-producer added.

NCB has asked Karan Johar to explain a widely-circulated video shot, at his home in July last year.

“The notice has been given w.r.t the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent- NCB official KPS Malhotra” quoted PTI.