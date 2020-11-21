NCB seizes marijuana from comedian Bharti Singh's house





Noted comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. NCB On Saturday conducted a search at the comedian’s residence and recovered small quantity of cannabis from the place.

Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were summouned by NCB for questioning. ANI earlier Tweeted, “Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB #Maharashtra.”

While investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, NCB found Bollywood link-up.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet was summoned. Later Arjun Rampal’s home was raided and he was summoned for questioning along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s home was also raided a day before and summouned his wife Shaban Saeed was summoned by NCB.

NCB is conduction raids at various places in Mumbai to arrest drug peddlers.

ANI tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. One alleged drug peddler arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of 7th and 8th November. #Maharashtra."