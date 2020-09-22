NCB likely to summon Deepika Padukone in drugs case





Narcotics Control Bureau official is likely to summon Deepika Padukone in drug case. WhatsApp chat of Deepika Padukone surfaced on net showed the actress conversing with someone asking for ‘maal’. Republicworld.com broke the news.

Meanwhile, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB for questioning.

Here is the text of the conversation on October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have?

At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want

At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na?

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed

At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko

At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish

At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

“The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed,” the official said.

However, Malhotra denied that any summons was send to KWAN’ employee and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash. “No summons has been issued to Karishma. But we will send her a summon later this week,” said Malhotra.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14.