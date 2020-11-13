NCB grilled Arjun Rampal for 7 hours





On Friday, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau for nearly seven hours.

“I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials,” Rampal told reporters.

“I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job”, the actor quipped. He reached the NCB’s zonal office in south Mumbai at around 11 in the morning and left the office at around 6 pm.

Apart from Arjun Rampal, earlier his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the NCB. she appeared before the NCB twice. During interrogation, she told NCB that she has never used or sold drugs. Gabriella was questioned for over six hours on both Wednesday and Thursday. She also claimed that Arjun has also never used drugs.

On Monday, the actor’s residence was raided by NCB in connection to this arrest and seized his laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from the actor’s residence. Arjun’s driver was also questioned.

Last month, Gabriella’s brother and South African national Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB for supplying drugs. Agisilaos is in NCB custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau got hold of the drug peddlers while investing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.