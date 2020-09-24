NCB drug probe: Deepika Padukone lands in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh





Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will question Deepika Padukone in connection with the drugs chat. NCB has summoned the actress after her chat message with her manager Karishma Prakash surfaced on net. NCB is probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The couple was snapped at the departure gate at the Goa airport on Thursday afternoon.

Deepika Padukone left Goa at around 8 pm and landed in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh at around 10:30 pm on Thursday night. She is accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh with other team members. They boarded chartered flight to Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone will come face to face with the NCB team on September 25th.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh will also be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress will be questioned tomorrow.

Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who was out of station have left for Mumbai airport. They will be heading to their residence. Sara’s legal team already reached Sara's home.