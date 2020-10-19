NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother





The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug case on Friday.

The 30-year-old was nabbed by cops at a resort in Lonavala. The South African possessed marijuana and alprazolam, both of which are banned drugs in India. He was arrested for questioning. Both his residence and the resort were raided after the team received a clue on Saturday.

The federal anti-narcotics agency confirmed the news adding that Agisilaos is a member of a Bollywood drug syndicate. “He is part of a major drug syndicate in Bollywood. During our probe, we found that he was in touch with various peddlers arrested in the case,” told an NCB official to Mid-Day.

Agisilaos will be in the custody of the agency for three days and they will track his link with drug peddlers and will expose drug chain in the film industry. Section 27 (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender) which is considered the most stringent section of the NDPS Act has been applied in his case.

Agisilaos Demetriades was first produced before local court and later sent to NCB custody.

Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others

Several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor was also interrogated by NCB in connection with the case.