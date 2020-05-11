Nayantara expecting first child with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?





Southern sensation Nayantara’s Mother Day’s picture shared by boyfriend Vignesh Shivan sparks pregnancy rumour. The picture showed Nayantara holding a baby. The picture was most probably clicked during a vacation. In the picture, the actress is wearing ablack bikini and holding a cute baby in her arms.

Besides wishing his own mother on Mother’s Day, Vignesh captioned the picture of his ladylove, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children..."

Vignesh has not only wished Nayantara, his own mother but also wished Nayantara’s mother. No sooner, he shared the picture, netizens started speculating if Nayanatar is pregnant with first child.

On Woman’s day also Vignesh Shivan wished Nayantara. Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the actress, he captioned it, "Every day is her day! Keep loving , keep admiring , keep supporting the women around you ! Shower her with utmost care , respect ... make sure she’s always looked at with a lot of dignity & love ! Above all let them be free & independent !! Happy women’s day Without women ... we have nothing to do in this world !!! Without men ... they should be able to achieve anything & everything !"

Nayanthara and Vignesh reportedly fell in love on Vignesh’s directorial debut ‘Naanum Rowdydhaan’, which released in 2015.

Their Instagram pictures proved that they madly in love with each other. Vignesh Shivan and Nayantara’s joint appearance at an awards show in 2016 also confirmed their relationship.