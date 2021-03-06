Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya drops divorce case, to reunite with Nawaz





Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddhiqui’s wife Aaliya has decided to drop divorce case that she has filed against her actor husband. Aaliya decided to drop the case on seeing the caring side of her ex-husband.

Aaliya Siddhiqui revealed that when she was suffering from coronavirus, Nawab took very good care of their kids. She was quoted saying, "For the last 10 days, I have been battling the COVID-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui.”

Let’s bygones be bygones, Aaliya wanted to sort out her problems with Nawaz and start afresh. "Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this,” she said.

The ‘Sacred Games’ actor reacted to the news of possible reconciliation with his ex-wife. “Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu. Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye. I want to be a good father,” said Nawazuddin.

He further said that he has seen so much suffering amid the pandemic, that if it can’t change you, then nothing will. “I’ll always be there for them. And each one of us needs to introspect,” he said.