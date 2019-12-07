Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama dies of cancer at 26





Nawazuddin Siddhiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui died after battling cancer for eight years. She was 26. She died at a hospital in Pune. The news of Syama’s demise was confirmed by Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui.

Syama was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer at the age of 18 and since then she was undergoing treatment. Her funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, Budhana on Sunday. The entire family will be present. However, it is learnt that when Syama Tamshi Siddiqui breathed her last, her brother Nawazuddin was in the USA.

In a social media post last year, Nawazuddin disclosed that Syama was diagnosed with cancer when she was 18. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 [email protected] & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written.

May her soul rest in peace!