Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Emmy Awards 2019 awards for McMafia





Versatile ator Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made India proud. He won the award for International Emmy Awards 209 for Best Drama McMafia. The 45-year-old actor was clicked with his team enjoying the winning moment.

After winning the award, Nawazuddin wrote in a post: "It's a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York with one of my favourite directors James Watkins for our work McMafia. Congratulations, James Norton, David Strathairn, Merab Ninidze, Oshri Cohen and Team McMafia."

In the movie, James Norton plays the protagonist.

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared about how he bagged the international project. He said that director James Watkins cast him in McMafia after seeing his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur: "James Watkins has been following me since Gangs of Wasseypur and it is my performance in this movie, along with Miss Lovely and The Lunchbox, that eventually helped me bag my role in McMafia. Watkins is an experienced and passionate director and has also directed a few episodes of Black Mirror. He is somebody who keeps a keen eye for detail and beautifully brings out the smallest element in each shot. On McMafia, the overall experience was great, not just working with the director but all the other actors who were a part of the show."

Nawazuddin won award for McMafia, but India lost award for ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Sacred games’. The team of ‘Sacred Games’ dazzled at the red carpet.

Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar with Nawazuddin were clicked together ahead of the award ceremony.