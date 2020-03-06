Nawazuddin Siddiqui splits with his brother Shamas





After an ugly fight with brother Shamas over professional issue, Nawazuddin Siddhiqui parts ways with his brother Shamas. The fight is over their upcoming film ‘Chalta Purza’, which features and is being directed by Shamas. The Siddiqui brothers had some argument regarding the making of the film and the fight turned ugly which led to their separation.

Following the fall-out, Shamas had sent out a text message to most film makers that he is no way related to Nawazuddin professionally. Since Day 1 of Nawazuddin's foray in Bollywood, Shamas has been handling his work.

The message reads, "Hey All, I am informing you all that I have resigned from the post of Busniess Manager of Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I have no connection with him after today."

We hope the two brothers bury their hatchet and come together again.