Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends legal notice to estranged wife Aaliya





Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sent legal notice to estranged wife Aaliya for "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character". Aaliya has filed for divorce on May 7.

Siddiqui’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh told that the actor had replied to Aaliya's divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

Aaliya accused that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stopped paying her the monthly allowance and she is not able to pay children’s school fees. The actor's lawyer has rejected such claims.

Adnan Shaikh said, “All EMIs are still being paid by my client. We have attached payment details and screenshots. A huge sum was sent to Aaliya before the lockdown to make sure that all the children-related expenses are taken care of. Her divorce notice was replied to well in time, but again, she had stated the contrary in order to defame Mr Siddiqui through this well thought slander campaign. Hence, we have asked the actor’s wife to not make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she has recently said.”

About the divorce proceedings, the lawyer said, “Aalia had sent the divorce notice on May 6, we had responded to that notice. Now, we have made our reply with whatever facts we had to give from records. Now it is her turn to take a step. We are taking steps whenever we are hurt legally. We were hurt legally because she was defaming my client. Now, if she doesn’t comply in the number of days that she has to, then we will take a step again and we will definitely report.”

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and have two children together. In 2017, trouble in their married life surfaced but back then the couple had refuted divorce rumours.

Aaliya told ABP News about the reason for divorce, “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious.” She added that she had changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months ago. She is also known as Anjali.

“The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair,” she said.