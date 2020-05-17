Nawazuddin Siddhiqui, family quarantined at home in UP





Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddhiqui with his family was asked for home quarantined in their house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district for 14 days. The actor and his family underwent medical screening and they all have been tested negative for Coronavirus.

On May 15, Nawaz and his family reached UP from Mumbai after acquiring a travel pass. The health authorities have asked the family to remain in home quarantine till May 25. His mother, brother and sister-in-law accompanied the actor in his private vehicle. The actor informed reporters that they underwent medical screenings at 25 points during their journey.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that the health officials had visited the actor’s home and ordered a 14-day quarantine for them.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Pushpendra Nath Misra's 'Ghoomketu' co-starring Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ila Arun and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing a cameo in the film.