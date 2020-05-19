Nawazuddin-Aaliya divorce: Aaliya wants sole custody of their kids





Nawazuddin Siddhiqui and Aaliya Siddhiqui’s marriage has hit the rock. Aaliya has sent legal notice of divorce to Nawaz and she wants sole custody of their two kids.

She told Bombay Times, “Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjali Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

Aaliya added that there is not chance of reconciliation. She further added, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation. I have raised them (kids) and I want their custody.”

She has sent legal notice to the actor via email and WhatsApp on May 7, as postal service is not in run till now.

Her lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin via email and WhatsApp on May 7. The actor is yet to respond.

“Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddhiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members,” Aaliya’s lawyer said in a video message shared with Zee News.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and have two children together. In 2017, trouble in their married life surfaced but back then the couple had refuted divorce rumours.

Aaliya told ABP News about the reason for divorce, “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious.” She added that she had changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months ago. She is also known as Anjali.

“The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair,” she said.

On Monday, Nawazuddin travelled to his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members as his mother wasn’t keeping well. “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” he wrote on Twitter.