Nawab Shah’s brother-in-law dies, Pooja Batra in deep shock





Bollywood actor Nawab Shah’s brother-in-law Asim Beigh, who aged only 38 years breathed his last. Nawab’s wife and actress Pooja Batra is in deep shock with the passing away of Asim.

Sharing a few picture of Asim Beigh, Pooja wrote, “In complete shock after the passing of Nawab’s Brother in Law Asim Beigh (38yrs). Too young to go. God give strength to the family to bear his loss. May his soul Rest In Peace”.

Nawab and Puja’s industry friends paid tribute. Divya Bhatnagar wrote: “Rest in peace… our heartfelt condolences ????”. Vidya Malavade wrote, “Ohh God babe..Condolences.. God give your family strength to get through this tumultous time..”. Arjun Bijlani paid condelences: “???????????? RIP.. I’m so so sorry for your loss…

A few days ago, Nawab Shah informed his fans that he has been tested Covid-19 positive, he wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid.. I hv mild symptoms and Iv isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe.. #stayhome #staysafe.” Pooja Batra had also shared a post about him contracting virus and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID, my husband too tested positive..”

Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!