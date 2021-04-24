Nawab Shah tests Covid-19 positive, wife Pooja Batra heartbroken





Actor Nawab Shah and Pooja Batraâ€™s husband Nawab Shah has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, the actor shared on his Instagram handle that he has mild symptoms and he isolated himself.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID, I have mild symptoms and I have isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe...#stayhome #staysafe," he wrote. N

Nawab Shah's wife, actress Pooja Batra, also informed about him contracting the virus. "It's heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID, my husband too tested positive," she wrote.

"I pray that everyone who is going through this infections comes out of it without any complications. #stayhome #staysafe #vaccinate. We need to get rid of this nasty gnarly virus from India, from the world," she added.