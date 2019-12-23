National Film Awards 2019: Akshay, Vicky, Ayushmann, Surekha Sikri receives award





Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Surekha Sikri received National Film Awards for their exceptional work in their respective fields. The National Film Awards 2019 was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today, on December 23, and the awards were presented to the winners by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana share the Best Actor for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Andhadhun’ respectively. Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan’ won an award for Best Film.

Ayushmann shared a video clip from the ceremony showing him receiving the award from the Vice President. He captioned it, “Thank you for the #Andhadhun love.”

Ayushmann was overwhelmed as ‘Andhadhun’ also got the Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Director Sriram Raghavan received the award from the President for the film.?His film ‘Badhaai Ho’ won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Talking about sharing the Best Actor award with Vicky, Ayushmann wrote on social media, “This guy is a gem. As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the National Awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yaara, I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of love.”

Surekha Sikri arrived on a wheelchair to accept the best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of a nagging grandma in ‘Badhaai Ho’. She received standing ovation.

“I am feeling really excited about this. It makes me so happy. I want to congratulate the writers of the film. They wrote a very good script. I also thank Amit Sharma for directing this film,” Surekha told IANS.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award failed to attend the award ceremony due to fever.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared that he will not be able to attend the National Award. He wrote, “Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”

Javadekar said that Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award on Dec 29.

Congrats to the winners!