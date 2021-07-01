National Doctor’s Day: Big B, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa and others pay gratitude





On National Doctor’s Day, our Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Mahesh Babu and others took to their respective social media handles to extend their gratitude to the doctors, who are working selflessly service to all of us.

Here’s what the celebs tweeted:-

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you."

Expressing his gratitude, Amitabh Bachchan shared, "On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity."

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu captioned a collage, "Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay."

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep wrote on Twitter, "Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us, for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families, while your own were praying for your return. Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health. Happy Doctors Day. (sic)."

Kajol tweeted, "Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you Happy #NationalDoctorsDay."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay."

Actor and Producer, Arushi Nishank penned a heartfelt note. She wrote alongside, "Happy doctor’s day..This Doctor's Day, the least we can do is to acknowledge our Braveheart Doctors. Doctors who have sacrificed their lives in the line of defense against the deadly Corona Coronavirus. A happy and safe Doctors day to all the Doctors working relentlessly to serve the patients, cure illnesses, and give much hope."

Tollywood superstar and versatile actress, Seerat Kapoor thanked them for their work and their sacrifices, she tweeted, "A grand salute 2all our medical professionals for selflessly working tireless hours to protect us day in and day out. The strength you carry on the daily to navigate through the uncertainty is incomprehensible. Thank you for looking after us unconditionally #HappyDoctorsDay."