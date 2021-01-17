Natasha Dalal’s family invited Varun’s family for 'Chunni Ceremony'?





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to enter into wedlock on January 24th and their pre-wedding ceremonies will kick-start from January 21 with ‘Chunni Ceremony’. Gossip mills churned that Natasha’s family has invited Varun’s family for the Chunni chadana ceremonywhich is equivalent to formal engagement.

A source shared information about the ceremony, “The members of the groom’s family will visit the bride’s household with jewellery, gifts, sweets and a red-coloured outfit like a saree or lehenga-choli, along with a red chunri. The red chunri is placed over the head of the bride by her to-be mother-in-law. This ceremony is called chunni chadana which will happen in Mumbai within the families.”

It is also learnt that filmmaker and Varun’s mentor Karan Johar will be choreographing Varun and Natasha’s sangeet ceremony.

The couple’s marriage got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, otherwise, they would have got hitched much before.

Natasha and Varun are childhood buddies and since school life they are dating each other.

Varun on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio chat show spilled the beans about his wedding, the actor was quoted saying, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

The guest list includes Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more.