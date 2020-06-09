Natasa Stankovic’s baby shower: Natasa flaunts baby bump, Hardik Pandya thrilled





Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together and the couple hosted a private baby shower ceremony. Only handful of close ones was present at the ceremony. On Monday, the mommy-to-be shared pictures of her baby shower ceremony.

Natasa flaunted her baby bump in dark-coloured attire. She was beaming in joy. The room is decorated with white and golden balloons.

Sahil Salathia, who played Shamsher Bahadur in Panipat congratulated the couple. He wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS,the two of you! @natasastankovic__ @hardikpandya93.” Singer Aastha Gill also wrote: “Can’t wait.”

Natasa shared the news of expecting their first child as, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

In a conversation with Harsha Bhogle, Hardik opened up how he met Natasa. "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came). That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31," said the cricketer.

The duo got married amid coronavirus lockdown. Dressed in a traditional attire, they exchanged garlands and performed puja.



