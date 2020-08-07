Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya name their baby boy ‘Agastya’





Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic bring their baby boy home. The baby received a grand welcome on homecoming. The overjoyed mommy is seen cutting a name which has a tag on it ‘Agastya’.

The post had the following caption by Hardik: “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems ?????????? Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever”.

Hardik thanked his sister-in-law for the grand welcome, "My Boys welcome Thank You @pankhuriisharma. He added, @shaniamistry28 thank you for the lovely décor and the cake @takoliciousplatter.”

The ecstatic father shared the goof news on Instagram.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” Hardik captioned a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face is however not visible in the photo.

Congratulatory messages poured in from every corner. “Many many congratulations,”?actor Sonal Chauhan wrote. “So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one,” actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote. Actors like Athiya Shetty, Mandana Karimi and Sagarika Ghatke also wished Hardik and Natasa on the new addition to their family.

On May 31st, Hardik and Natasa had announced the news of her pregnancy in Instagram posts, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,”