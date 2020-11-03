Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan tests Covid-19 positive





Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was quoted as saying, “Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Vivaan, who was lately seen in Mira Nair’s six-part series ‘A Suitable Boy’ made his acting debut with Vishal Bharadhwaj’s ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ and went on to act in few movies.

In 2017 interview, the actor said that he worked hard to get work in the industry, “I have made it on my own without using the name of my family. It would have been more difficult for me to get work if I was an outsider and the film industry would not even know anything about me.”

“I have to recognise the fact that I am privileged to be a part of the industry. There are so many people who want to work here but it’s a bit difficult for them as they don’t have any connections. I am born here so people know me, people know I exist,” he had continued.

He will be seen next in ‘Coat’.